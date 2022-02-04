NJ reports 104 new COVID-19 deaths, 2,700 new cases

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,709
New deaths: 104
Total number of positive cases: 1,838,073
Total number of deaths: 28,949
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,510,156
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Rate of transmission: 0.55
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 53,255 cases, 871 deaths, 362,977 doses administered
Cape May: 10,355 cases, 233 deaths, 129,804 doses administered
Cumberland: 30,869 cases, 524 deaths, 175,634 doses administered
Ocean: 131,783 cases, 2,609 deaths, 682,097 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 4
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.