NJ reports 102 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,800 new cases

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,784
New deaths: 102
Total number of positive cases: 1,846,562
Total number of deaths: 29,250
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,543,982
Rate of transmission: 0.51
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 53,582 cases, 882 deaths, 363,722 doses administered
Cape May: 10,446 cases, 235 deaths, 130,001 doses administered
Cumberland: 31,138 cases, 531 deaths, 176,250 doses administered
Ocean: 132,513 cases, 2,637 deaths, 683,481 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 9
Source: N.J. Department of Health
