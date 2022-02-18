NJ reports 1,900 new COVID-19 cases, 38 new deaths; rate of transmission rising

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,931
New deaths: 38
Total number of positive cases: 1,862,636
Total number of deaths: 29,698
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,596,250
Rate of transmission: 0.6
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 53,978 cases, 901 deaths, 364,906 doses administered
Cape May: 10,525 cases, 237 deaths, 130,376 doses administered
Cumberland: 31,505 cases, 533 deaths, 177,209 doses administered
Ocean: 133,315 cases, 2,686 deaths, 685,647 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 18
Source: N.J. Department of Health
