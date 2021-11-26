 Skip to main content
NJ reports 1,900 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey
NJ reports 1,900 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday, after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since September and the Nasdaq composite also had its worst drop in two months. Travel and energy stocks are among the biggest losers, with Royal Caribbean, Carnival and Norwegian Cruises all off over 10%. The New York Stock Exchange closed early on the day after Thanksgiving.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state

New positive cases: 1,907

New deaths: 3

Total number of positive cases: 1,079,315

Total number of deaths: 25,503

Total vaccine doses administered: 13,522,203

Rate of transmission: 1.22

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 32,946 cases, 745 deaths, 369,808 doses administered

Cape May: 6,553 cases, 199 deaths, 138,693 doses administered

Cumberland: 18,943 cases, 454 deaths, 175,034 doses administered

Ocean: 85,955 cases, 2,230 deaths, 710,566 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 26

Source: N.J. Department of Health

