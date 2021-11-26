NJ reports 1,900 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state
New positive cases: 1,907
New deaths: 3
Total number of positive cases: 1,079,315
Total number of deaths: 25,503
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,522,203
Rate of transmission: 1.22
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 32,946 cases, 745 deaths, 369,808 doses administered
Cape May: 6,553 cases, 199 deaths, 138,693 doses administered
Cumberland: 18,943 cases, 454 deaths, 175,034 doses administered
Ocean: 85,955 cases, 2,230 deaths, 710,566 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 26
Source: N.J. Department of Health
