NJ reports 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 52 new deaths

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,731
New deaths: 52
Total number of positive cases: 1,852,866
Total number of deaths: 29,437
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,558,388
Rate of transmission: 0.48
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 53,758 cases, 891 deaths, 364,052 doses administered
Cape May: 10,485 cases, 236 deaths, 130,083 doses administered
Cumberland: 31,271 cases, 532 deaths, 176,509 doses administered
Ocean: 132,952 cases, 2,659 deaths, 684,167 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 12
Source: N.J. Department of Health
