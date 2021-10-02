NJ reports 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,717
New deaths: 23
Total number of positive cases: 1,006,664
Total number of deaths: 24,678
Total vaccine doses administered: 11,745,638
Rate of transmission: 0.91
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 30,179 cases, 696 deaths, 317,697 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 5,928 cases, 190 deaths, 118,014 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 17,308 cases, 426 deaths, 152,599 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 77,676 cases, 2,126 deaths, 613,504 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Oct. 2
Source: N.J. Department of Health
