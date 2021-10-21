NJ reports 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,511
New deaths: 23
Total number of positive cases: 1,031,246
Total number of deaths: 24,995
Total vaccine doses administered: 12,150,769
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Rate of transmission: 0.87
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 31,352 cases, 718 deaths, 331,795 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 6,210 cases, 196 deaths, 122,673 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 18,007 cases, 440 deaths, 158,655 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 80,909 cases, 2,165 deaths, 634,336 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Oct. 21
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.