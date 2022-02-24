NJ reports 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 35 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,459
New deaths: 35
Total number of positive cases: 1,867,368
Total number of deaths: 29,866
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,621,379
Rate of transmission: 0.71
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,069 cases, 912 deaths, 365,576 doses administered
Cape May: 10,557 cases, 243 deaths, 130,527 doses administered
Cumberland: 31,813 cases, 538 deaths, 177,624 doses administered
Ocean: 133,678 cases, 2,699 deaths, 686,656 doses administered
People are also reading…
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 24
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.