NJ reports 1,350 new COVID-19 cases, 87 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,350
New deaths: 87
Total number of positive cases: 1,856,029
Total number of deaths: 29,534
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,580,595
Rate of transmission: 0.53
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 53,856 cases, 896 deaths, 364,574 doses administered
Cape May: 10,500 cases, 236 deaths, 130,234 doses administered
Cumberland: 31,329 cases, 533 deaths, 176,881 doses administered
Ocean: 133,146 cases, 2,665 deaths, 685,065 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 15
Source: N.J. Department of Health
