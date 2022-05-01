NJ reports 1,339 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths; 1.16 rate of transmission

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,339
New deaths: 2
Total number of positive cases: 1,953,193
Total number of deaths: 30,398
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,942,281
Rate of transmission: 1.16
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 55,499 cases, 925 deaths, 376,337 doses administered
Cape May: 10,929 cases, 255 deaths, 133,005 doses administered
Cumberland: 33,128 cases, 562 deaths, 183,973 doses administered
Ocean: 137,966 cases, 2,771 deaths, 697,865 doses administered
Figures are as of 4 p.m. May 2
Source: N.J. Department of Health
