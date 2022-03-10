NJ reports 1,307 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,307
New deaths: 14
Total number of positive cases: 1,882,060
Total number of deaths: 30,089
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,773,970
Rate of transmission: 0.85
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,351 cases, 920 deaths, 370,368 doses administered
Cape May: 10,609 cases, 246 deaths, 131,466 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,478 cases, 545 deaths, 181,229 doses administered
Ocean: 134,476 cases, 2,725 deaths, 691,880 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 10
Source: N.J. Department of Health
