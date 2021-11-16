NJ reports 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

New positive cases: 1,305
New deaths: 24
Total number of positive cases: 1,061,090
Total number of deaths: 25,381
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,100,091
Rate of transmission: 1.08
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 32,459 cases, 741 deaths, 359,212 doses administered
Cape May: 6,414 cases, 199 deaths, 134,527 doses administered
Cumberland: 18,619 cases, 451 deaths, 170,270 doses administered
Ocean: 84,352 cases, 2,220 deaths, 690,925 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 16
Source: N.J. Department of Health
