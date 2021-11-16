 Skip to main content
NJ reports 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

Pfizer says it will allow generic versions of its COVID-19 pill to be sold in 95 countries. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

New positive cases: 1,305

New deaths: 24

Total number of positive cases: 1,061,090

Total number of deaths: 25,381

Total vaccine doses administered: 13,100,091

Rate of transmission: 1.08

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 32,459 cases, 741 deaths, 359,212 doses administered

Cape May: 6,414 cases, 199 deaths, 134,527 doses administered

Cumberland: 18,619 cases, 451 deaths, 170,270 doses administered

Ocean: 84,352 cases, 2,220 deaths, 690,925 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 16

Source: N.J. Department of Health

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

