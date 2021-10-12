NJ reports 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,343
New deaths: 15
Total number of positive cases: 1,019,945
Total number of deaths: 24,821
Total vaccine doses administered: 11,948,073
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Rate of transmission: 0.93
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 30,837 cases, 704 deaths, 324,849 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 6,091 cases, 193 deaths, 120,523 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 17,743 cases, 429 deaths, 155,532 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 79,446 cases, 2,145 deaths, 624,368 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 3:30 p.m. Oct. 12
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.