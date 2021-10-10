 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NJ reports 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths statewide; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey
0 comments
top story

NJ reports 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths statewide; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

The coronavirus pandemic has awoken us to the dangers of airborne diseases. All around us, tiny particles can carry deadly diseases, too small for the eye to see. Experts explain how this happens and how we can prevent it. Source by: Stringr

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 1,292

New deaths: 7

Total number of positive cases: 1,017,837

Total number of deaths: 24,800

Total vaccine doses administered: 11,913,163

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rate of transmission: 0.91

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 30,752 cases, 704 deaths, 323,737 vaccine doses administered

Cape May: 6,072 cases, 192 deaths, 120,062 vaccine doses administered

Cumberland: 17,677 cases, 429 deaths, 154,824 vaccine doses administered

Ocean: 79,100 cases, 2,143 deaths, 622,520 vaccine doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Oct. 10

Source: N.J. Department of Health

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News