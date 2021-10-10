NJ reports 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths statewide; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,292
New deaths: 7
Total number of positive cases: 1,017,837
Total number of deaths: 24,800
Total vaccine doses administered: 11,913,163
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Rate of transmission: 0.91
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 30,752 cases, 704 deaths, 323,737 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 6,072 cases, 192 deaths, 120,062 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 17,677 cases, 429 deaths, 154,824 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 79,100 cases, 2,143 deaths, 622,520 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Oct. 10
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.