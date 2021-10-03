NJ reports 1,290 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,290
New deaths: 7
Total number of positive cases: 1,007,953
Total number of deaths: 24,686
Total vaccine doses administered: 11,758,170
Rate of transmission: 0.91
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 30,264 cases, 697 deaths, 318,115 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 5,944 cases, 190 deaths, 118,131 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 17,360 cases, 426 deaths, 152,697 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 77,801 cases, 2,128 deaths, 614,160 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Oct. 3
Source: N.J. Department of Health
