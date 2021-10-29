NJ reports 1,254 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,254
New deaths: 12
Total number of positive cases: 1,040,126
Total number of deaths: 25,147
Total vaccine doses administered: 12,405,966
Rate of transmission: 0.85
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 31,710 cases, 728 deaths, 339,420 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 6,283 cases, 197 deaths, 126,126 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 18,203 cases, 442 deaths, 162,173 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 82,033 cases, 2,193 deaths, 650,041 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Oct. 29
Source: N.J. Department of Health
