NJ reports 1,243 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,243
New deaths: 23
Total number of positive cases: 1,033,751
Total number of deaths: 25,038
Total vaccine doses administered: 12,205,562
Rate of transmission: 0.83
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 31,461 cases, 724 deaths, 333,144 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 6,235 cases, 197 deaths, 123,314 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 18,076 cases, 440 deaths, 159,733 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 81,194 cases, 2,174 deaths, 637,552 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Oct. 23
Source: N.J. Department of Health
