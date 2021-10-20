 Skip to main content
NJ reports 1,150 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 1,150

New deaths: 15

Total number of positive cases: 1,029,748

Total number of deaths: 24,973

Total vaccine doses administered: 12,125,761

Rate of transmission: 0.89

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 31,272 cases, 717 deaths, 331,163 vaccine doses administered

Cape May: 6,191 cases, 195 deaths, 122,369 vaccine doses administered

Cumberland: 17,975 cases, 439 deaths, 158,040 vaccine doses administered

Ocean: 80,776 cases, 2,164 deaths, 633,000 vaccine doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Oct. 20

Source: N.J. Department of Health

