NJ reports 1,130 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,130
New deaths: 5
Total number of positive cases: 1,026,591
Total number of deaths: 24,922
Total vaccine doses administered: 12,052,852
Rate of transmission: 0.93
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 31,140 cases, 711 deaths, 329,221 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 6,153 cases, 194 deaths, 121,606 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 17,897 cases, 438 deaths, 157,156 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 80,347 cases, 2,160 deaths, 630,003 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Oct. 17
Source: N.J. Department of Health
