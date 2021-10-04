NJ reports 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,111
New deaths: 9
Total number of positive cases: 1,009,054
Total number of deaths: 24,691
Total vaccine doses administered: 11,775,297
Rate of transmission: 0.91
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 30,323 cases, 698 deaths, 318,609 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 5,962 cases, 190 deaths, 118,333 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 17,409 cases, 427 deaths, 153,034 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 77,948 cases, 2,127 deaths, 615,241 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Oct. 4
Source: N.J. Department of Health
