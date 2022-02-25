NJ reports 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 38 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,140
New deaths: 38
Total number of positive cases: 1,869,932
Total number of deaths: 29,897
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,712,724
Rate of transmission: 0.72
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,114 cases, 912 deaths, 368,489 doses administered
Cape May: 10,568 cases, 243 deaths, 131,110 doses administered
Cumberland: 31,993 cases, 539 deaths, 179,818 doses administered
Ocean: 133,785 cases, 2,700 deaths, 689,579 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 25
Source: N.J. Department of Health
