NJ reports 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 37 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,088
New deaths: 37
Total number of positive cases: 1,870,887
Total number of deaths: 29,928
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,712,724
Rate of transmission: 0.73
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,132 cases, 914 deaths, 368,489 doses administered
Cape May: 10,574 cases, 244 deaths, 131,110 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,036 cases, 540 deaths, 179,818 doses administered
Ocean: 133,848 cases, 2,703 deaths, 689,579 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 26
Source: N.J. Department of Health
