NJ reports 1,072 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks down

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,072
New deaths: 23
Total number of positive cases: 1,880,022
Total number of deaths: 30,072
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,766,192
Rate of transmission: 0.83
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,288 cases, 920 deaths, 369,995 doses administered
Cape May: 10,601 cases, 246 deaths, 131,418 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,390 cases, 543 deaths, 181,043 doses administered
Ocean: 134,375 cases, 2,723 deaths, 691,561 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 8
Source: N.J. Department of Health
