NJ reports 1,027 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,027
New deaths: 9
Total number of positive cases: 1,897,628
Total number of deaths: 30,237
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,852,961
Rate of transmission: 1
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,586 cases, 922 deaths, 374,055 doses administered
Cape May: 10,661 cases, 249 deaths, 132,143 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,698 cases, 557 deaths, 182,536 doses administered
Ocean: 135,153 cases, 2,744 deaths, 694,262 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 30
Source: N.J. Department of Health
