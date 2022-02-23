NJ reports 1,000+ new COVID-19 cases, 69 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,058
New deaths: 69
Total number of positive cases: 1,867,368
Total number of deaths: 29,840
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,616,725
Rate of transmission: 0.69
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,069 cases, 911 deaths, 365,497 doses administered
Cape May: 10,557 cases, 243 deaths, 130,513 doses administered
Cumberland: 31,813 cases, 537 deaths, 177,568 doses administered
Ocean: 133,678 cases, 2,696 deaths, 686,467 doses administered
People are also reading…
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 23
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.