NJ releases COVID-19 testing schedule for next two months in Atlantic County
NJ releases COVID-19 testing schedule for next two months in Atlantic County

COVID-19 testing

An Atlantic County health care worker prepares a swab to test for COVID-19 at a drive-through testing center at the Hamilton Mall in April.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

The New Jersey Department of Health has announced its free COVID-19 testing schedule for the rest of the month and April in Atlantic County.

The ELC Strike Team will do free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City, on March 9, 16, 23, 30 and April 6, 13, 20 and 27.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Convention Center on March 15, 22 and 29 and April 5, 12, 19 and 26; and 2:30 to 7 p.m. at the Convention Center on March 10, 17, 24 and 31 and April 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Southern Jersey Family Medical Center at 932 S. Main St. in Pleasantville offers free walk-up testing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Make an appointment by calling 609-415-9865.

Southern Jersey Family Medical Center at 860 S. White Horse Pike in Hammonton offers free walk-up testing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Make an appointment by calling 609-415-9865.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

