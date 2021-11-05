NJ rate of COVID transmission back above 1, with 20 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,205
New deaths: 20
Total number of positive cases: 1,047,410
Total number of deaths: 25,246
Total vaccine doses administered: 12,645,383
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Rate of transmission: 1.02
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 31,999 cases, 733 deaths, 345,903 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 6,342 cases, 197 deaths, 129,320 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 18,357 cases, 447 deaths, 165,183 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 82,902 cases, 2,198 deaths, 665,796 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 5
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.