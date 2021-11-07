NJ rate of COVID transmission 1.01, with 971 new positive cases; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state
New positive cases: 971
New deaths: 5
Total number of positive cases: 1,049,464
Total number of deaths: 25,269
Total vaccine doses administered: 12,748,774
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Rate of transmission: 1.01
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 32,063 cases, 734 deaths, 348,785 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 6,358 cases, 198 deaths, 130,586 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 18,383 cases, 448 deaths, 166,293 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 83,136 cases, 2,204 deaths, 672,003 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 7
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.