NJ rate of COVID transmission 1.01, with 18 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey (copy)

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state
New positive cases: 1,207
New deaths: 18
Total number of positive cases: 1,048,549
Total number of deaths: 25,264
Total vaccine doses administered: 12,706,935
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Rate of transmission: 1.01
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 32,041 cases, 733 deaths, 347,524 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 6,349 cases, 198 deaths, 130,110 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 18,375 cases, 448 deaths, 165,884 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 83,042 cases, 2,203 deaths, 669,921 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 6
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.