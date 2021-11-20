NJ rate of COVID-19 transmission up to 1.2; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state
New positive cases: 1,953
New deaths: 9
Total number of positive cases: 1,068,522
Total number of deaths: 25,431
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,310,289
Rate of transmission: 1.2
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 32,655 cases, 743 deaths, 363,812 doses administered
Cape May: 6,458 cases, 199 deaths, 136,802 doses administered
Cumberland: 18,776 cases, 452 deaths, 172,945 doses administered
Ocean: 85,030 cases, 2,226 deaths, 701,083 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 20
Source: N.J. Department of Health
