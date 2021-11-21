 Skip to main content
NJ rate of COVID-19 transmission inches upward, here are the latest numbers for South Jersey
top story

NJ rate of COVID-19 transmission inches upward, here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines for all adults who were vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech shot and the Moderna shot. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state

New positive cases: 1,482

New deaths: 4

Total number of positive cases: 1,070,006

Total number of deaths: 25,435

Total vaccine doses administered: 13,348,080

Rate of transmission: 1.21

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 32,692 cases, 743 deaths, 364,773 doses administered

Cape May: 6,468 cases, 199 deaths, 137,195 doses administered

Cumberland: 18,797 cases, 452 deaths, 173,479 doses administered

Ocean: 85,151 cases, 2,226 deaths, 702,721 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 21

Source: N.J. Department of Health

Concerned about COVID-19?

