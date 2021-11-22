 Skip to main content
NJ rate of COVID-19 transmission inches upward, 1,330 new cases reported
top story

NJ rate of COVID-19 transmission inches upward, 1,330 new cases reported

Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines for all adults who were vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech shot and the Moderna shot. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state

New positive cases: 1,330

New deaths: 7

Total number of positive cases: 1,071,383

Total number of deaths: 25,442

Total vaccine doses administered: 13,357,431

Rate of transmission: 1.23

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 32,725 cases, 743 deaths, 364,810 doses administered

Cape May: 6,485 cases, 199 deaths, 137,206 doses administered

Cumberland: 18,820 cases, 453 deaths, 173,648 doses administered

Ocean: 85,247 cases, 2,226 deaths, 703,117 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 22

Source: N.J. Department of Health

First Lady receives the official WH Christmas tree

