NJ rate of COVID-19 transmission drops to 1.33, with 24 news deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 3,624
New deaths: 24
Total number of positive cases: 1,135,003
Total number of deaths: 25,778
Total vaccine doses administered: 12,693,171
Rate of transmission: 1.33
Cases by county
Atlantic: 34,616 cases, 760 deaths, 343,189 doses administered
Cape May: 6,947 cases, 204 deaths, 124,869 doses administered
Cumberland: 20,009 cases, 460 deaths, 164,810 doses administered
Ocean: 90,909 cases, 2,259 deaths, 651,841 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 14
Source: N.J. Department of Health
