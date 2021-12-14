 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NJ rate of COVID-19 transmission drops to 1.33, with 24 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey
0 comments
top story

NJ rate of COVID-19 transmission drops to 1.33, with 24 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

France will be hit by a sixth Covid-19 wave next month due to the emergence of the new, more contagious, Omicron variant of the disease while the country is still in the midst of the current, Delta-fueled, fifth wave of the pandemic, according to a leading French hospital executive.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 3,624

New deaths: 24

Total number of positive cases: 1,135,003

Total number of deaths: 25,778

Total vaccine doses administered: 12,693,171

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rate of transmission: 1.33

Cases by county

Atlantic: 34,616 cases, 760 deaths, 343,189 doses administered

Cape May: 6,947 cases, 204 deaths, 124,869 doses administered

Cumberland: 20,009 cases, 460 deaths, 164,810 doses administered

Ocean: 90,909 cases, 2,259 deaths, 651,841 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 14

Source: N.J. Department of Health

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia’s Putin, China’s Xi hail ties amid tensions with West

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News