NJ rate of COVID-19 transmission drops to 1.29, with 30 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 3,524
New deaths: 30
Total number of positive cases: 1,138,494
Total number of deaths: 25,808
Total vaccine doses administered: 12,716,862
Rate of transmission: 1.29
Cases by county
Atlantic: 34,692 cases, 760 deaths, 343,706 doses administered
Cape May: 6,963 cases, 204 deaths, 125,050 doses administered
Cumberland: 20,052 cases, 461 deaths, 165,070 doses administered
Ocean: 91,139 cases, 2,264 deaths, 652,655 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 15
Source: N.J. Department of Health
