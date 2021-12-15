 Skip to main content
NJ rate of COVID-19 transmission drops to 1.29, with 30 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey
NJ rate of COVID-19 transmission drops to 1.29, with 30 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 3,524

New deaths: 30

Total number of positive cases: 1,138,494

Total number of deaths: 25,808

Total vaccine doses administered: 12,716,862

Rate of transmission: 1.29

Cases by county

Atlantic: 34,692 cases, 760 deaths, 343,706 doses administered

Cape May: 6,963 cases, 204 deaths, 125,050 doses administered

Cumberland: 20,052 cases, 461 deaths, 165,070 doses administered

Ocean: 91,139 cases, 2,264 deaths, 652,655 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 15

Source: N.J. Department of Health

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

