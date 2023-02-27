TRENTON — The New Jersey Division of Taxation is preparing for a heavy influx of inquiries on the ANCHOR property tax relief program as the deadline to file for the program approaches.

The Division will have more trained staff on hand for answering phone calls on Monday and Tuesday.

Call hours will also be extended to 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. to midnight on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, Public Information Officer Melinda Caliendo said.

Garden State residents are in the final hours to apply for the program first introduced by Gov. Phil Murphy last year.

The program replaces the Homestead Program, and is said by Murphy to be the "most historic property tax relief in the state" because it opens applications to renters.

During "Ask Governor Murphy" on WNYC radio earlier this month, Murphy said the program would reach about 5.5 million New Jerseyans.

Murphy said during the program the state would be advertising "aggressively" leading up to the deadline.

"It is having an impact without question," Murphy said.

The applications are based on 2019 tax information. Eligible applicants are those who lived in their primary residence on Oct. 1, 2019, and either filed their state income taxes or are exempt from doing so.

Since introducing the program, the Murphy administration has twice delayed the deadline.

"Because of the popularity of the program, the deadline has been extended twice to ensure all eligible residents have the ability to get their application filed," Caliendo said.

The Murphy administration estimates more than 870,000 homeowners with incomes up to $150,000 will receive $1,500 in relief; over 290,000 homeowners with incomes over $150,000 and up to $250,000 will receive $1,000; and over 900,000 renters with incomes up to $150,000 will receive $450 to help offset rent increases.

While more staff oversee phone calls, the Division is also opening its Regional Information Center, at 3 John Fitch Way, Trenton, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and 8:30 a.m. to midnight on Tuesday.

"With these responses to the high demand, we have seen an uptick of successfully submitted applications, all with plenty of time before the deadline," Caliendo said.

Those who have submitted an application for property tax relief can check its status online through a portal on the Division's website, checking off "2019," Caliendo said.

If a taxpayer requires an ID and PIN to file and is unable to obtain one before the deadline, the Division asks that person to print an application, fill in as much information as possible, including social security number or individual taxpayer identification number, and send it in the mail before Tuesday. The Division will be able to fill in missing information or contact the taxpayer if there are any issues," Caliendo said.

Applications can also be checked by calling 888-238-1233.