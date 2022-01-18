NJ not saving forests from vehicle damage

Albert Horner, a Pinelands nature photographer and advocate, said the state has shown itself incapable of protecting the Pinelands by failing to make difficult choices.

“If you are trying to appease all the stakeholders, it is a no-win situation,” Horner said. “If there was a group called the New Jersey Bulldozer Association or the New Jersey Tree Axing Association and they wanted to use our public lands, would you give them permits? The only way to get around the multiple stakeholder issues is for the DEP to determine what are proper uses for our public lands.”

Created by an act of Congress in 1978, the Pinelands district is overseen by a joint federal and state commission. It occupies 22% of New Jersey’s land area and it is the largest body of open space on the mid-Atlantic seaboard between Richmond, Virginia, and Boston. It also includes an aquifer that is the source of 17 trillion gallons of drinking water.

New Jersey employees patrol the state forests within the Pinelands to enforce rules against illegal vehicle use. Amanda Smith, chief of the State Park Police, said there are 80 park officers statewide, adding the department hopes to add staff this year. They use extra patrols, targeted operations and drones to identify illegal vehicle use, she said.