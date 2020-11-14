 Skip to main content
NJ National Guard helps process, deliver provisional ballots in Atlantic
MAYS LANDING — Late Friday afternoon, a trio of small Atlantic County buses traveled the short distance from downtown Main Street to an Atlantic Avenue office building, carrying boxes of thousands of provisional ballots and some of the New Jersey National Guard troops who helped process the ballots for counting.

They were headed to a vault at the Board of Elections, overseen by Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon, whose staff the Guard has been assisting.

New Jersey's first mostly vote-by-mail election resulted in not only a record number of mail-in votes being cast but also set records for provisional votes, which are the paper votes cast on Election Day by people who prefer to vote at the polls, or for some reason didn't use or never got a mail-in ballot.

In Atlantic County, more than 9,000 voters cast provisional ballots, compared with 1,830 last year and a previous high of 2,646 in 2012 when Hurricane Sandy struck just before Election Day.

"We trained them in the Statewide Voter Registration System," Bugdon said of the National Guard troops from both the 177th Fighter Wing and the 44th Infantry Brigade. The SVRS is the computer system that holds all New Jersey voter records.

Bugdon's office must investigate all the ballots, which includes verifying the vote is by a registered voter who has not also cast a vote-by-mail ballot, and other data.

Alexander Hale, 25, of Pleasantville, and Zachary DeSimone, 26, of Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, are both in logistics readiness for the 177th. Hale took time off from his job and DeSimone from his college education to help the election effort, they said.

"I was helping mainly investigating voter registrations," Hale said, "making sure each (legal) vote counts."

"I did the same," said DeSimone, "verifying through multiple checks that there were no discrepancies."

Bugdon's office recommends to the Board of Elections which ballots to accept for counting in full or in part, and which to reject. The board then votes on them.

Bugdon said about half of the 9,000 ballots were delivered Friday afternoon, and the other half were to be delivered later Friday or Saturday after a bit more work was done on them.

The Board of Elections began going over the provisional ballots that were identified as having issues Friday night. One voter identified as living in Wayne, Essex County, was found to have cast a provisional ballot in Absecon, and the board requested further investigation as it rejected the ballot.

Board Chair Lynn Caterson said counting of provisional ballots may start Monday. The District 3 Atlantic County freeholder race is only separated by 16 votes, so the provisional count will determine if there is a clear winner or if a special election must be called after the county clerk sent the wrong ballots to 554 voters in the district.

Investigations can be complicated, Bugdon said.

If someone goes to the wrong polling place, only part of the ballot may count, she said.

"If they move and go to their old town to vote, that's a top-of-the-ticket voter," Bugdon said. Their vote for president, U.S. senator and probably member of Congress will count, but not the vote for local candidates.

Unregistered voters have to be identified, as do those who have already cast a vote-by-mail ballot.

The New Jersey National Guard helped through its COVID-19 assistance mission, which earlier supplied staff to work in veterans homes and on other projects, said Senior Master Sgt. Todd Butcher.

Staff Writer

