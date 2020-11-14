NJ National Guard helps process, deliver provisional ballots in Atlantic

Alexander Hale, 25, of Pleasantville, and Zachary DeSimone, 26, of Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, are both in logistics readiness for the 177th. Hale took time off from his job and DeSimone from his college education to help the election effort, they said.

"I was helping mainly investigating voter registrations," Hale said, "making sure each (legal) vote counts."

"I did the same," said DeSimone, "verifying through multiple checks that there were no discrepancies."

Bugdon's office recommends to the Board of Elections which ballots to accept for counting in full or in part, and which to reject. The board then votes on them.

Bugdon said about half of the 9,000 ballots were delivered Friday afternoon, and the other half were to be delivered later Friday or Saturday after a bit more work was done on them.

The Board of Elections began going over the provisional ballots that were identified as having issues Friday night. One voter identified as living in Wayne, Essex County, was found to have cast a provisional ballot in Absecon, and the board requested further investigation as it rejected the ballot.