NJ Labor Dept. records lowest weekly unemployment claims since March

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported the lowest weekly unemployment claims for the first time in nine months. The number of new unemployment claims filed in the state declined for the sixth straight week, with this week down 6% from last week.

The NJ Labor Dept. disbursed another $274 million in benefits during the week, ending Saturday, for a total of $19.3 billion since March 14.

Meanwhile, the department completed another round of FEMA payments, sending an additional $33 million to about 31,000 claimants whose unemployment was COVID-related. Altogether, the department has distributed $1.3 billion in FEMA Lost Wages Assistance payments to 848,000 unemployed or under-employed residents in New Jersey.