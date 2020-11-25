NJ Labor Dept. records lowest weekly unemployment claims since March

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported the lowest weekly unemployment claims for the first time in nine months. The number of new unemployment claims filed in the state declined for the sixth straight week, with this week down 6% from last week.
The NJ Labor Dept. disbursed another $274 million in benefits during the week, ending Saturday, for a total of $19.3 billion since March 14.
Meanwhile, the department completed another round of FEMA payments, sending an additional $33 million to about 31,000 claimants whose unemployment was COVID-related. Altogether, the department has distributed $1.3 billion in FEMA Lost Wages Assistance payments to 848,000 unemployed or under-employed residents in New Jersey.
The $300 payments were for claimants who were eligible for at least $100 in unemployment benefits during the weeks of Aug. 1 through Sept. 5. The maximum payment was $1,800.
Support Local Journalism
“We are thankful to see fewer New Jerseyans having filed new unemployment claims in the past several weeks and more residents having received FEMA payments," said Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. "However, too many of our neighbors, family and friends continue to struggle financially because of layoffs or cuts in work hours. Labor Department are working hard every day to get vital wage-replacement benefits to these claimants."
Since March, more than 1.8 million unemployment claims have been filed, including 134,000 that have been reopened, meaning the claimant has applied for benefits more than once within a 12-month period, according to a news release.
Of the 1.47 million applicants who have earned enough income to qualify for benefits, 96% have received payment. The average per claimant benefit is $13,667.
Contact: 609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.