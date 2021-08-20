NJ kicks off 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign

Police departments across the state Friday kicked off the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” traffic safety campaign aimed at reducing crashes through the busy Labor Day weekend.

“This campaign is about making sure that impaired people don’t get behind the wheel in the first place,” said Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck. “But for those who do, be warned: if you drive drunk or high, we will hold you accountable. There’s simply no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, especially with the availability of ridesharing apps and public transportation across our state.”

New Jersey’s campaign is part of a nationwide crackdown on impaired driving. Grants totaling $505,500 have been awarded to 98 law enforcement agencies in New Jersey to fund enhanced patrols and sobriety checkpoints throughout the next 17 days.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, impaired driving crashes claim the lives of more than 10,000 people nationwide each year, with those deaths occurring at a higher rate between Memorial Day and Labor Day.