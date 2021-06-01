NJ hits deadline for police cams, but implementation lags

Police departments in New Jersey reached a deadline Tuesday for all officers on patrol to begin wearing body cameras, although many departments across the state still have not implemented the technology.

Gov. Phil Murphy, alongside other state and local officials in Camden on Tuesday, said 487 departments across New Jersey had applied for and been approved for about $58 million in grants to buy cameras.

“We are witnessing a new chapter in policing in New Jersey with the reforms we are implementing in partnership with law enforcement and community leaders. And, with the body cameras we are funding, we will literally have an objective witness to how police carry out their duties,” Murphy said.

Among those meeting the state's target is Cape May, which on Tuesday announced implementation of the cameras.

"Although it does not capture everything the officer sees, it will be beneficial for court and document a clearer picture of what happened during an incident," the city said in a news release. "The use of the cameras increases transparency within our community and provides an opportunity to capture the good work the police officers do daily."