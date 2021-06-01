NJ hits deadline for police cams, but implementation lags

Police departments in New Jersey reached a deadline Tuesday for all officers on patrol to begin wearing body cameras, although many departments across the state still have not implemented the technology.
Gov. Phil Murphy, alongside other state and local officials in Camden on Tuesday, said 487 departments across New Jersey had applied for and been approved for about $58 million in grants to buy cameras.
“We are witnessing a new chapter in policing in New Jersey with the reforms we are implementing in partnership with law enforcement and community leaders. And, with the body cameras we are funding, we will literally have an objective witness to how police carry out their duties,” Murphy said.
Among those meeting the state's target is Cape May, which on Tuesday announced implementation of the cameras.
"Although it does not capture everything the officer sees, it will be beneficial for court and document a clearer picture of what happened during an incident," the city said in a news release. "The use of the cameras increases transparency within our community and provides an opportunity to capture the good work the police officers do daily."
Murphy and lawmakers signed off on the spending in a supplemental funding bill in December. It's financed through the state's general fund, which gets money from sales and corporate business taxes.
Attorney General Gurbir Grewal cast police body cameras as an ingredient in building trust among communities and police.
“By acting as an unbiased witness to law enforcement actions, they help to safeguard equal justice, while also protecting the vast majority of officers who do the right thing day in and day out,” he said.
The bill passed in the Legislature after this summer’s protests stemming from videos showing violence involving police, most prominently George Floyd in Minnesota, whose death was recorded by a bystander, but the legislation has been around since 2014.
When the bill was enacted last November, about a third — or 12,000 — of officers wore cameras. The grants are aimed at closing the gap.
At the time, a survey showed 70% of Atlantic County police departments were already using them, with only Brigantine, Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township and Mullica Township left. The survey also showed that Cape May City was the last police department in Cape May County without the cameras.
In a May email, Egg Harbor Township police Chief Michael Steinman said the department has the cameras and is working out final technical details before wearing them in the field.
Galloway police Lt. Christopher McGinty said the entire department will be outfitted with body cameras by 2022.
There are exceptions to the camera requirement, though, such as undercover officers or those on administrative duty.
Police unions have backed the legislation. Pat Colligan, president of the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association, said last year that cameras bring transparency to the job and show the public what the work of officers is like.
Police departments across the country have increased their use of body cameras, which have been praised for their potential to show the truth of an encounter with officers. But with budget crunches looming and cries to “defund the police,” some have asked whether taxpayer dollars spent on police body cameras have provided the accountability and transparency expected.
Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, New Mexico and South Carolina require police body cameras, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
South Carolina was the only state with a mandate in place before May 2020, according to the association.
In New Jersey, it's unclear how long it could take for the cameras to be fully implemented.
In a statement, the Governor's Office said the procurement process has been affected because of the new demand for the cameras.
Staff Writer Ahmad Austin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.