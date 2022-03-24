NJ Historic Preservation Office to hold April meeting on Margate's Lucy the Elephant

The Historic Preservation Office of the state Department of Environmental Protection will hold a meeting next month about an application to build an ADA Interpretive Visitor Center for Margate's Lucy the Elephant.

The meeting is scheduled to take place virtually at 10 a.m. April 13.

Lucy closed in September for restoration. The metal hide of the elephant is being replaced after it was discovered that the majority of it had fallen into disrepair and needed to be replaced. Those efforts were bolstered by a $500,000 “Save America’s Treasures” grant from the National Park Service, which was awarded to the Save Lucy Committee in October. For most of the past six months, Lucy has been shielded in scaffolding as crews have gotten to work on repairs.

Lucy briefly reopened for tours around the holidays, as work was suspended due to the late delivery of construction materials — something emblematic of the broader supply chain disruptions that have affected the U.S. economy over the past several months.

Save Lucy Committee officials have told The Press of Atlantic City that the restoration project will likely finish in August, although Lucy is expected to reopen for tourists by Memorial Day weekend.

Those interested in attending the April 13 meeting should contact the Historic Preservation Office at njhpo@dep.nj.gov. People can access the meeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/990001245 or by calling 877-309-2073 or 646-749-3129. The access code is 990-001-245. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.