NJ Historic Preservation Office to hold April meeting on Margate's Lucy the Elephant

The Historic Preservation Office of the state Department of Environmental Protection will hold a meeting next month about an application to build an ADA Interpretive Visitor Center for Margate's Lucy the Elephant.
The meeting is scheduled to take place virtually at 10 a.m. April 13.
Lucy closed in September for restoration. The metal hide of the elephant is being replaced after it was discovered that the majority of it had fallen into disrepair and needed to be replaced. Those efforts were bolstered by a $500,000 “Save America’s Treasures” grant from the National Park Service, which was awarded to the Save Lucy Committee in October. For most of the past six months, Lucy has been shielded in scaffolding as crews have gotten to work on repairs.
MARGATE — The National Park Service recently announced that Lucy the Elephant was awarded a …
Lucy briefly reopened for tours around the holidays, as work was suspended due to the late delivery of construction materials — something emblematic of the broader supply chain disruptions that have affected the U.S. economy over the past several months.
Save Lucy Committee officials have told The Press of Atlantic City that the restoration project will likely finish in August, although Lucy is expected to reopen for tourists by Memorial Day weekend.
Those interested in attending the April 13 meeting should contact the Historic Preservation Office at njhpo@dep.nj.gov. People can access the meeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/990001245 or by calling 877-309-2073 or 646-749-3129. The access code is 990-001-245. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
As of Nov. 11, Lucy the Elephant had been covered with white scaffold sheeting on parts of her exterior.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.