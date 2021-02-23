NJ Historic Preservation Office recommends Lake Lenape Dam project for DEP approval

The proposed project is designed to improve the existing powerhouse and rehabilitate the dam. Improvements include the replacement of the existing wooden gates with powered steel sliding gates, the removal of existing turbines, the installation of a new electric conduit and power supply, and the repair of concrete cracks and chips inside the sluiceway. Dam rehab includes the replacement of the existing spillway, new concrete training walls and new concrete spillway slab tied in with footing piles.

“There are several more permits that must be submitted before it can be advertised for bid,” Pitale said. “I believe the required paperwork for the permits has been prepared, just waiting for the county to look them over and then submit them. Most of these permits have set timelines when the various entities must render a decision, but with the pandemic and executive orders put in place by Gov. Murphy, these timelines have been waived. I plan on being relentless when it comes to pushing for approval of the required permits. This has taken long enough, and we need to get to the next step ASAP.”