NJ Historic Preservation Office recommends Lake Lenape Dam project for DEP approval

The Lake Lenape Dam is classified as a class one high hazard dam that if breached, could lead to loss of life and extreme property damage. Below is the powerhouse, which was constructed in 1920. The plan calls for the installation of a new electric conduit and power supply.
This abandoned building close to the Mays Landing Dam was part of the Wheaton complex that over the years manufactured glass and plastics. Hamilton Township has been trying to redevelop the site for years.
On Feb. 21 2021, in Mays Landing, a proposed project to upgrade the Lake Lenape Dam, which received a needed approval from the Historic Sites Council of the New Jersey Historic Preservation Office to move forward. The Site is classified as a Class One High Hazard Dam that if breached, could lead to loss of life and extreme property damage.
File photo from 2014 shows Lake Lenape dam in Mays Landing.
Hamilton Township Deputy Mayor Carl Pitale says there is still plenty of work to be done on the project. ‘There are several more permits that must be submitted,’ he says.
CHARLIE PRITCHARD
For The Press
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A project to upgrade the Lake Lenape Dam took a step forward Wednesday when the Historic Sites Council of the New Jersey Historic Preservation Office voted unanimously to recommend an approval to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
The NJHPO is part of the DEP and brings expertise essential to preserving historic resources. The dam, co-owned by Hamilton Township and Atlantic County, needed an approval from the agency due to the historic nature of the structure, which is located in the township’s historic district.
The dam was built between 1849 and 1856 for use by a cotton mill, said Vincent Maresca, a NJHPO senior historic preservation specialist and archaeologist. It was reconstructed in 1978. Its powerhouse — the structure that houses generators and turbines — was added in 1920.
The mill that used the damn closed in 1949. Its buildings became part of the Wheaton complex that over the years manufactured glass and plastics but ultimately closed. The township has been trying to redevelop that site for years.
The township became the owner of the dam in 1978, said John Peterson, head of the Atlantic County Department of Regional Planning and Development. The county became a co-owner during the 1980s, when it purchased the Lake Lenape property.
“There have been several projects over the past three decades to repair the dam, some successful, some not,” Peterson said. “During those projects, every effort has been made to preserve its historic values.”
