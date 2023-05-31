Drivers should expect to see more state, police and emergency vehicles on shore routes Thursday morning as they practice hurricane evacuation exercises, the South Jersey Transportation Authority said Wednesday.
The annual exercise will begin at 6 a.m., the SJTA said in a news release. The goal is for the involved agencies to practice the planned reversal of traffic along roads deemed coastal evacuation routes.
Affected highways include the Atlantic City Expressway, the Garden State Parkway between Lower and Egg Harbor townships, Route 72 between Barnegat Township and Ship Bottom, and Routes 47 and 347 between Dennis and Maurice River townships.
No roads are expected to be closed during the exercises, officials said. Drivers are urged to slow down and move over around emergency vehicles.
The exercise is being carried out by the SJTA, New Jersey Department of Transportation, State Police and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.
