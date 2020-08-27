The New Jersey Football Coaches Association and the New Jersey Football Officials Association said high school programs this fall can have peaceful protests during the national anthem, such as kneeling, without being penalized or enduring backlash.
“For years, Black people have been oppressed,” said Dennis Thomas, Millville High School football head coach, who is Black. “For decades, for centuries. And not just Black people, but minorities. So it’s a great time for people really to step up.”
The issue of social injustice has been intertwined with sports at all levels since 2016, when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first opted to take a knee during the national anthem in protest. His actions drew praise and outrage and have generated discussion and controversy among NFL owners, coaches, players, fans and the public.
The issue returned to the forefront Wednesday, when six NBA teams boycotted their playoff games over the recent shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The WNBA also postponed its games Wednesday. Additionally, three baseball games and five Major League Soccer matches were canceled Wednesday.
Thomas supports the decision, and noted players should have always had the option.
“Well, first of all, it’s their right to do this,” Thomas said. He added his players and coaching staff will discuss their plans this fall more in depth over the next month before making anything official. “No one should ever be penalized because they are taking a knee and standing up for social injustice and racism.”
The statement comes after months of dialogue between the state’s high school football coaches association and the state’s officials group to use their platform and turn the conversation about racism and racial injustice around the country, sparked after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, into action.
Floyd, a Black man, died in police custody May 25. A white officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Video of the incident went viral and inspired nationwide protests over racial injustice.
“It is our expectation that teams of various demographic constructs may choose to enact some form of peaceful protest during the national anthem prior to the start of football contests,” according to a joint statement by the groups. “It is fully anticipated that coaches and officials will treat those participants with the utmost dignity and respect as we support and recognize an individual’s freedom to peacefully express their personal, social and political views.”
Teams can stand up for social inequality together or individually, and forms of protest are not limited to kneeling, according to both associations.
It also can be holding hands or holding up helmets, which New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins did during his tenure in Philadelphia.
“There are also other ways to voice your opinion. There are other ways to stand up for social injustice, racism and social inequality,” Thomas said. “Whatever way people decide to do it, that’s not for me to judge because everyone has a different way to stand up against it, that’s your prerogative and your right.”
Over the past couple of years, several schools, players and coaches around the state have participated in peaceful protests over social injustice, including Woodrow Wilson coach Preston Brown in 2016.
Brown and his players knelt in solidarity to bring awareness to inequality and racism. Penns Grove also took a knee in 2016.
In 2017, Ernie Lunardelli and his son, Anthony, both officials, walked off the field after four players from Monroe Township took a knee during the national anthem. The pair said they respect the players’ right to protest, but they believe such acts are disrespectful.
“I want all my kids to have a voice in what they believe in,” said Cedar Creek coach James Melody, who is white. “I’m never one to silence them. I want all my kids to have a platform to express themselves.
“And having uncomfortable conversations with them, sometimes we have to and just let them voice their opinions.”
Cedar Creek rising junior wide receiver JoJo Bermudez said allowing high school athletes to speak out against social inequality and racism is a good move.
“Some people will like the idea, some people won’t,” the 17-year-old from Egg Harbor City said. “Some will take it one way, some will take it another.”
Melody recently had a conversation with his team about how great football is because it brings together athletes of different races and backgrounds.
“People are going to have different views and different thoughts,” Melody said. “But my biggest thing is that they respect everyone’s opinion, no matter what it is. It’s not just about being a family, it’s about respecting everyone’s thoughts and opinions on every topic.”
Vineland coach Dan Russo, who is white, said he will discuss this issue further with his coaching staff and players. But whatever they decide to do this fall, the Fighting Clan will do it together as a team, Russo said.
“That’s the way we think in Vineland. We are a team, and we want to do things together,” said Russo, adding his program likes to lead and will look to do something different to support the social inequality and racism fight.
Russo noted his program does not appreciate seeing others targeted, which is why these peaceful protests are important.
“I understand what the movement is about, and I respect it,” Russo said. “And I hope things get better for everyone.”
The state high school football season is scheduled to start Oct. 2.
“If people are standing up for the right thing, if they are standing up for social injustice and systematic racism, whatever way you decide to do it, as long as you’re not harming anyone, then I think that’s great,” Thomas said. “These are peaceful protests, and for someone to be penalized when they are having peaceful protests is a little demoralizing. If you want to take a knee, take a knee. It’s their right to do so.”
