NJ has had more tornado warnings through July than any full year on record

Historical tornado databases in New Jersey, and the world, are inconsistent the further back in time you go. New Jersey State Climatologist said 1950 is the time period where accurate records are seen.

However, the five tornadoes in the July 29 outbreak would rank as the second largest one-day count, according to Anthony Masiello, a New Jersey based meteorologist.

The biggest New Jersey tornado outbreak on history still belongs to Nov. 16, 1989, when seven twisters spun through the state, making it look more like the "Tornado Alley" states of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, rather than the relatively calm Garden State, where only two tornadoes a year occur, on average.

Overall throughout the United States, it's been a fairly quiet year for tornadoes. This year ranks below the 25th percentile for confirmed tornadoes, according to the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma. In New Jersey, which has averaged two each year between 1995 to 2019, it's been a much different story.