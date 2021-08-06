NJ has had more tornado warnings through July than any full year on record

The five tornadoes seen on July 29 is likely the second highest number of single-day tornadoes New Jersey has seen since accurate records began.
The combination of these twisters, and additional severe weather experienced earlier in the year, is quickly making 2021 one of the most, if not the most, extreme weather-wise in recent memory.
Much of the severe weather seen in 2021 can be explained by two factors: Tropical Storm Elsa in early July, as well as the semi permanent northwest wind in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere. With the flow coming from Canada, New Jersey has been in a trough of lower pressure aloft for much of the spring and summer. That has kept Atlantic City International Airport from experiencing a high temperature over 95 degrees so far, but also keeping stormy weather around.
The National Weather Service (NWS) offices in Mount Holly and Upton, New York, both of which cover the Garden State, confirmed the following tornadoes from July 29: Barnegat to the High Bar Harbor section of Long Beach Township, Woodland to Barnegat Township, Ewing Township in Mercer County (starting in New Hope, Pennsylvania), Windsor Township in Mercer County, and Verona in Essex County.
The Waretown to High Bar Harbor as well as the tornado that crossed from Pennsylvania into Ewing Township both had maximum wind gusts of 120 mph, classified as a two on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale for rating tornado intensity.
Historical tornado databases in New Jersey, and the world, are inconsistent the further back in time you go. New Jersey State Climatologist said 1950 is the time period where accurate records are seen.
However, the five tornadoes in the July 29 outbreak would rank as the second largest one-day count, according to Anthony Masiello, a New Jersey based meteorologist.
Tornado databases are incomplete and mostly untrustworthy the further back in time you go. Here's a timeline of NJ's biggest single day counts for tornadoes (10 days exceeding 2 tornadoes) since 1950. @USTornadoes @NWS_MountHolly @phillywx @alexstaar_wx @CecilyTynan @LensReality pic.twitter.com/HOI3CEGz1r— Anthony Masiello (@antmasiello) July 30, 2021
The biggest New Jersey tornado outbreak on history still belongs to Nov. 16, 1989, when seven twisters spun through the state, making it look more like the "Tornado Alley" states of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, rather than the relatively calm Garden State, where only two tornadoes a year occur, on average.
Overall throughout the United States, it's been a fairly quiet year for tornadoes. This year ranks below the 25th percentile for confirmed tornadoes, according to the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma. In New Jersey, which has averaged two each year between 1995 to 2019, it's been a much different story.
Adding the tornadoes in Little Egg Harbor and Woodbine, which brought significant damage to the Ocean World Campground, eight have been seen in New Jersey in 2021. That is tied for the fourth most tornadoes in a year since 1950, according to a brand new website launched by the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist at Rutgers University in August. The first-place mark remains a staggering 19 in 1989. In second place, is just two years ago in 2019, when ten spun through.
The advent of smartphones, radar and a greater doesn't fully explain the uptick in tornadic activity in recent years.
"We've had pretty good reporting during that time (since 1950, when records were more consistent)... According to annual accounts, the most active time of tornadic activity was 1987 through 1990, so it wasn't in the last decade or two. So I'm relatively confident that these records are consistent during that 70 someone odd year period," Robinson said.
The National Weather Service on Sunday confirmed the ninth tornado of the year in New Jersey…
It's been a busy year not only for the weather, but for the NWS offices covering the state. As of Aug. 4, the NWS in Mount Holly and Upton issued 23 tornado warnings for imminent danger in the state, taking the annual top spot for most since Iowa Environmental Mesonet records started in 1986. This is more than forecast offices more commonly associated with tornadoes such as: Tulsa, Oklahoma, Des Monies, Iowa and Wichita, Kansas. Plus, there is still four months of the year left to go. 2021 has the fourth most severe thunderstorm warnings issued for New Jersey as of Aug. 4 as well and has plenty of time to record the 2019 record. There has only been one tornado watch issued by the SPC all year, though.
While a ridge of high pressure will build in next week, bringing inland 90s and sticky air, the general pattern through August is to keep the northwest flow, and stormier weather around. That could mean more severe thunderstorms, or even tornadoes.
A year ago, Isaias made landfall, take a look back at the damage the storm caused
