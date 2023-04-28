Several local law enforcement agencies, including Galloway Township and Brigantine police, were awarded federal pandemic relief funds to fight vehicle theft, state officials said Friday.

Thirty-four agencies will split $10 million the state is awarding to bolster license plate reading technology, the Attorney General's Office said in a news release.

The grants are going to agencies in all 21 counties.

Gov. Phil Murphy said the technology has yielded results.

“Residents across New Jersey deserve to feel safe in their communities," Murphy said in a statement. "As we continue to address the ongoing wave of auto theft in our state, it is important that we equip our law enforcement agencies with the necessary tools they need to identify and catch these bad actors."

At least one law enforcement agency in each county can expect a grant between $23,400 and $595,000 to purchase automated license plate recognition tools, making them available in fixed locations, the Attorney General's Office said.

State Police were awarded $3 million to deploy license plate readers on New Jersey's major roads. Intelligence gathered from them will be shared with the agency's Regional Operations Intelligence Center and Real Time Crime Centers.

"Stolen vehicles are often used in the commission of crimes and can be found driving recklessly on our roadways, creating a dangerous environment for everyone,” State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said, calling Friday's awards "pivotal in addressing the issue."

The remaining funds were awarded to local departments based on a formula that included crime data.

Among those, the Brigantine Police Department will receive $31,842, the Galloway Township Police Department will receive $60,325, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office will receive $389,527 and Cumberland County will receive $402,039.

Last March, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said car thefts in the state were up 31% over 2021 three months into the year.

Efforts to impede New Jersey carjackers appear to be having results.

Between September 2022 and March 2023, the number of stolen vehicles in New Jersey dropped 16%, Platkin said.

"Reducing auto thefts across New Jersey is a top priority, and thanks to the leadership and support of Gov. Murphy and our congressional delegation, we are investing millions of dollars to provide law enforcement officers in all 21 counties with the tools they need to protect residents, make communities safer and save lives,” Platkin said.