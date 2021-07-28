 Skip to main content
NJ Forest Fire Service sends engines to Montana for wildfire suppression
top story

NJ Forest Fire Service sends engines to Montana for wildfire suppression

Montana faces scarce firefighting resources amid drought

FILE - In this Monday, June 14, 2021 file photo, provided by the Custer Gallatin National Forest, the Robertson Draw fire burns near Red Lodge, Mont. Montana faces a shortage in firefighting resources amid historic drought conditions that could lead to a record breaking fire season, state officials said Thursday, July 15, 2021.

The New Jersey Forest Fire has dispatched a number of engines to Montana to assist in wildfire suppression.

The crews have worked fire in Haystack, Grisly Gulch, Wegner Creek, Rock Creek, Little Falcon, Jubilee and Harris Mountains. There are currently two Type 4 engines, three Type 6 engines, one mechanics truck, and one task force leader truck. They're stationed at the Central Land Office in Helena.

In a Facebook post, the organization emphasized that this deployment of engines out-of-state will "have no impacts on the ability of the Forest Fire Service to fight any wildfires in New Jersey."

