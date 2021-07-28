NJ Forest Fire Service sends engines to Montana for wildfire suppression

The New Jersey Forest Fire has dispatched a number of engines to Montana to assist in wildfire suppression.
The crews have worked fire in Haystack, Grisly Gulch, Wegner Creek, Rock Creek, Little Falcon, Jubilee and Harris Mountains. There are currently two Type 4 engines, three Type 6 engines, one mechanics truck, and one task force leader truck. They're stationed at the Central Land Office in Helena.
In a Facebook post, the organization emphasized that this deployment of engines out-of-state will "have no impacts on the ability of the Forest Fire Service to fight any wildfires in New Jersey."
