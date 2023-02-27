The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will conduct prescribed burns in five locations within Cape May, Atlantic, Cumberland and Ocean counties in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire through Monday.

The burns will be weather dependent and are subject to change.

In Atlantic County, there will be burns in Galloway Township on state property in and around Stockton University.

Four prescribed burns will also take place in Ocean County. One is in Little Egg Harbor at the Stafford Forge Wildlife Management Area near Route 539. Another is in Berkeley Township on county property near Mule Road.

Two others are near the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management area in Jackson and Plumstead townships.

In all, six burns will take place across the state. In addition to southeastern New Jersey, a burn was scheduled in Monmouth County.

Smoke may be visible and sensed for miles away.

Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. According to Kenneth Clark, a Research Forester with the United States Forest Fire Service, controlled burns ideally take place on dry days when sustained winds are below 20 mph and relative humidity stays above 25%.

Monday will be dry during the day, though a rain and wind storm will come overnight. Winds will be light from the east, with humidity values between 30 and 50%.

Wildfire spread is ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.