NJ Forest Fire Service plan on large number of prescribed burns through Monday

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will conduct prescribed burns in 14 locations within Cape May, Atlantic, Cumberland and Ocean counties to reduce the risk of wildland fire through Presidents Day.

The burns Sunday and Monday will be weather dependent. Smoke may be visible for miles away.

Four burns will take place in Cape May County. Two will be in Belleplain State Forest. Another two will take place in Upper Township — one on private land and another in the Tuckahoe Wildlife Management Area.

Only one burn will happen in Atlantic County, in Galloway Township near the Garden State Parkway southbound side.

One burn will also take place in Maurice River Township in the Peaslee Wildlife Management Area.

Eight burns will take place in Ocean County. Stafford Township and Plumsted Township both will have burns on private property. Barnegat Township will have a burn take place near the Barnegat Bay. Toms River will have a burn on undisclosed county property.

Jackson Township also will have a burn on unknown county property but also one in the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area. In Lacey Township, the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area will complete a burn. Berekley Township will have a burn at Double Trouble State Park.

Prescribed burns are completed to minimize the risk of wildfire. According to Kenneth Clark, a research forester with the U.S. Forest Fire Service, controlled burns ideally take place on dry days when sustained winds are below 20 mph and humidity levels stay above 25%. Wildfire conditions are ripe on windy days with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.

Sunday and Monday will both have light winds, with gusts under 20 mph. Winds will be from the northwest most of Sunday, flipping to the south for Monday. Humidity levels will be above 25% both days. High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 30s Sunday. With the south wind, Monday will reach 50 to 55 degrees.

